Exit 116 EB on-ramp closed starting Wednesday through Sept. 30

The Interstate 70 Exit 116 eastbound on-ramp in Glenwood Springs will be closed starting this Wednesday, Sept. 20, through Sunday, Sept. 30, according to Colorado Department of Transportation Grand Avenue Bridge Project officials.

In the meantime, motorists wanting to go east toward Denver on I-70 should use Exit 114 (West Glenwood exit) for eastbound access.

“The ramp closure is necessary for crews to work on the concrete runway and ramp associated with the new Sixth and Laurel roundabout,” said Tom Newland, CDOT public information manager for the bridge project.

“This eastbound on-ramp closure is round-the-clock, while crews continue to make intersection improvements in the Exit 116 interchange,” he said.

The Exit 116 eastbound off ramp and the westbound on and off ramps remain open, providing access to area businesses and residents in the north Glenwood area.

The Sixth and Laurel roundabout and Exit 116 improvements are part of the new Grand Avenue Bridge construction. The new bridge is expected to open to one-lane in each direction in November, providing direct access from I-70 to eastbound Colorado 82.

Until then, motorists must use Exit 114 and the Colorado 82 detour route along Midland Avenue and Eighth Street to access areas south of the Colorado River.