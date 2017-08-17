Sallee Ann Ruibalsruibal@postindependent.com Back to: Bridge August 17, 2017 | Follow Bridge Submit Your News Live feed of Grand Avenue bridge detour information Sallee Ann Ruibalsruibal@postindependent.com August 17, 2017 Article Comments () Join the Conversation View and add comments » A Facebook account is required Recommended Stories For You Trending In: Bridge Portion of old Grand Avenue bridge collapsesVIDEO: Watch part of the old Grand Avenue bridge collapseLong delays on I-70; bridge detour going well in townYour guide to the bridge closure Trending Sitewide Portion of old Grand Avenue bridge collapsesState trooper hurt in fatal I-70 crash near SiltState trooper hurt in fatal I-70 crash near SiltVIDEO: Watch part of the old Grand Avenue bridge collapsePart of new bridge damaged during collapse