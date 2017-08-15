PORTION OF OLD BRIDGE COLLAPSES

A large section of the old Grand Avenue bridge in downtown Glenwood Springs collapsed Tuesday evening as crews worked on its demolition.

Steel girders underpinning the deck of the 1953 structure had been stripped of the concrete bed earlier, and fell across Union Pacific railroad tracks and Seventh Street.

Witnesses said workers and police officers scrambled and dust flew, but no one was injured, Glenwood Police Chief Terry Wilson said. He said the incident was not planned.

Jim Wentzel of Glenwood Springs shot this phone video of Tuesday’s accident.

Wilson said that a pier between Seventh and the Colorado River buckled and collapsed as equipment was pulling on the girders. A witness said the beams apparently got hung up on each other and caused a middle pier to collapse.

Police were cordoning off the area. Wilson said Union Pacific had been notified that its tracks were out of commission. The railroad company could not be reached immediately Tuesday evening, and it was unknown how train schedules, including Amtrak’s California Zephyr, which makes midday stops in Glenwood from each direction, might be affected.

It was the first significant accident of the construction project, which began in early 2016.

The bridge is being torn down to make way for a new, wider and longer structure that already is partially built. The $126 million effort is largest infrastructure project on Colorado’s Western Slope in a generation.

The old bridge, which was considered structurally sound but functionally deficient, was open to traffic until midnight Sunday.

Since its closure, crews have gone to work to deconstruct it, which was supposed to take about two weeks.

The second day of demolition work Tuesday showed significant progress before the accident.

Overnight after the first day, crews were able to remove the bridge deck starting at the south end all the way to the third pier between the UP tracks and the Colorado River. That left only the steel girders showing on the far southern end of the bridge.

"I wouldn't say it's ahead of schedule, but we certainly haven't run into any significant problems," Tom Newland, bridge project spokesman for the Colorado Department of Transportation, said earlier in the day.

The 24-hour operation has involved quite a bit of overnight work, as crews are using bright flood lights to illuminate the area. That allows a bulk of the heavy truck loads of debris to head out while there is little traffic on the Eighth Street and Midland detour route.

The remaining girders for the new bridge are expected to arrive in late August so they can be erected starting in September, Newland said.

It was unclear Tuesday how the accident might affect the schedule.

The new bridge is scheduled to be open in 93 days, after what in its early days is proving to be a painful detour through Glenwood Springs.

The scene afterward: