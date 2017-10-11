16 year old fell from Hotel Colorado balcony Tuesday

A 16-year-old girl was transported to a Denver area hospital “subsequent to a fall” from a fifth floor balcony at Hotel Colorado Tuesday morning, according to Fire Chief Gary Tillotson.

Emergency responders were called to Hotel Colorado at 10:55 a.m. on Tuesday. Tillotson said the girl suffered “significant injury.” The fifth-floor balconies of the hotel face the courtyard.

No other information was available on the girl’s status.