$20 lift tickets Friday at Sunlight for charity | PostIndependent.com

Sunlight Mountain Resort on Friday will be the most affordable ski area in the nation for a day, offering $20 lift tickets to all as part of its annual Skier Appreciation Day.

Now in its 30th year, all ticket sale proceeds from the day are donated to United Way Battlement to Bells. The event is sponsored by United Companies of Glenwood Springs and has raised more than $200,000 for local charities.

“The generosity of Sunlight has made this a great annual event that provides crucial funding for nearly three dozen local charities. It’s always a great pleasure to see people having fun while knowing that they are giving back to the community in the process,” said Phil Long, event organizer and former sales representative for United Companies.

First held in 1986, the annual event benefits nonprofits that provide a variety of services including after-school programs for students, help for victims of domestic violence and abused or neglected children, early childhood education, developmental programs for people with disabilities, home and hospice services for seniors, and more.

This year Skier Appreciation Day will pay tribute to Sunlight’s 50th birthday season by celebrating the 1960s, the era of flower power. The best hippie costume wins a 2017-18 season pass, and Sunlight will also give away a pair of its limited edition 50th anniversary skis by Meier, among other gifts. The Steve Skinner Band will be performing ’60s cover tunes starting at 2 p.m.

In addition, Teacher and Student Appreciation Day is set for Jan. 8. The resort will offer $20 lift tickets to all students, and free skiing for teachers and school staff.