21 suspects arrested in drug trafficking

In two different operations, Two Rivers Drug Enforcement Team has arrested 21 Garfield County drug traffickers, say authorities.

In the first operation, TRIDENT arrested eight people after five months of investigations resulted in undercover buys of 253.25 grams of methamphetamine, 29.2 grams of cocaine and 50 hits of acid. TRIDENT officers reportedly made 15 “controlled purchases” from these suspects in the areas of Glenwood Springs and Carbondale.

Two of the suspects were indicted on federal charges, while the other six face felony charges in district court.

The suspects range in age from 18 to 31 years old: Jasmine Juan-Lucas, 18; Michael Muro, 24; Abran Gutierrez, 21; Brian Nevares, 19; Roberto Martinez, 21; Javier Joya, 23; Sergio Santiago Gonzales Lomeli, 22; and Rigoberto Felix, 31.

In a separate TRIDENT operation, spanning from October 2015 to August 2017, task force officers arrested 15 people accused of involvement in trafficking of methamphetamine, cocaine and heroin. Felix and Gonzales-Lomeli were charged in both cases.

In this operation, officers seized 6,200 grams of methamphetamine, 330.6 grams of cocaine, seven grams of heroin, more than $21,000 in cash and three firearms.

The other 12 suspects arrested in this operation were Paul Hernandez Contreras, Daniel Tapia-Morales, Sean Herrera, Brandon Latigue, Ricardo Morales, David Sosa, Marco Valdez, Karinda Sills, David Lopez-Cuellar, Jason Scott Foreman, Anthony William Toovey, Maria Quezada and Rodolfo Castillo.

“Suspects arrested by TRIDENT are considered to have significant involvement in the drug trade within Garfield County and our local communities,” the task force wrote in a release. “Arrests result in drug trafficking organizations losing thousands of dollars in potential profit from narcotics sales.”