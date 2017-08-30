66 million-year-old triceratops skull, skeleton dug up by construction workers in Front Range

Construction workers working on the new public safety building in Thornton found a rare triceratops skeleton and skull Friday.

The find is one of three triceratops skulls found along the Front Range and has likely been laying there for at least 66 million years, Denver Museum of Nature and Science curator of dinosaurs Joe Sertich said in a statement.

“My heart was racing,” he said. “As soon as (we) uncovered it and realized this was a horn of a triceratops and not just another leg bone or part of a hip, it made the site really exciting.”

The crew has unearthed a horn and shoulder blade so far, according to the museum.

