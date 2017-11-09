A walk in the wilderness

Dusty Lee, a Glenwood Springs resident, aims to spend at least one night in each of Colorado's wilderness areas. He checked off another on a recent trip to Lone Eagle Peak, which was a 14 mile round-trip hike. Follow him at instagram.com/generallee.speaking.

"I guess I have a bit of a checklist mentality, but I'd like to make sure I see as much of Colorado as I can. Plus, it helps me visualize a goal.

"Lone Eagle Peak has always been a mountain I wanted to see, so l took Thursday and Friday off of work because l knew no one would be there. Wilderness areas are a draw to me because they're meant to be left alone.

"I just have an affection for wilderness. At times at night, when I'm by myself in a tent, I'll hear a bear or something walking around camp or outside my tarp — and when I do, I smile, because I feel alive."