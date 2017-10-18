 Accident on detour route has been cleared, expect delays | PostIndependent.com

Staff report

An accident occurred on Midland Avenue around 7:30 a.m. this morning. As of 8:15 a.m., it has been cleared, according to Tom Newland, spokesman for the Grand Avenue Bridge project.

Traffic is moving again, but delays are expected as a result.

