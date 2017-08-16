All clear on the UP tracks after bridge collapse

The twisted crumble of steel bridge girders from a section of the old Grand Avenue bridge that collapsed Tuesday night was more like a neat mess this morning.

All looked according to plan at the demo site on Seventh Street, where crews were busy moving the remaining pieces of steel to be cut into sections and hauled off.

The Union Pacific train tracks where the north end of the girder rested after the collapse were all clear, and trains — including the Amtrak California Zephyr — were running on schedule.

The bridge project team has scheduled a media briefing at 11 a.m. Wednesday morning for an update of the bridge deconstruction work following the unexpected collapse. The collapse occurred as workers were trying to pull one of the girders away from the pier Tuesday night.

Circumstances surrounding the situation were not immediately known, according to a press release from the Colorado Department of Transportation issued about 10:30 p.m. Tuesday. The remainder of the old bridge structure over Interstate 70 and the Colorado River has been assessed and is secure, according to the release.

"You plan the deconstruction process as best you can, but events like this are not unusual or unexpected when you are taking down large, old structures like the bridge," project public information manager Tom Newland said in the release.

First priority for the crews was to clean up the railroad tracks, “then continue with deconstruction of the bridge as planned," said Tracy Trulove, CDOT communications manager.

Meanwhile, backups along eastbound I-70 coming into the bridge detour route at Exit 114 were reportedly not nearly as long as they were on Monday and Tuesday, one official said. I-70 traffic coming into Glenwood in the morning, and the reverse commute back home in the evening have resulted in full gridlock at times during the first two days that the detour has been in effect.