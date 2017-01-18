Andersons celebrate 70th anniversary | PostIndependent.com

When Joan and Phil Anderson applied for a marriage license 70 years ago today, their fathers had to accompany them to the courthouse to provide guardian signatures. After the wedding, Joan’s father joked, “If they try to return home, lock the door!”

Joan remembers ironing her wedding gown with a flat iron heated on the coal-fired stove in the family farmhouse, which still lacked electricity. As Phil pursued his career with the Hested’s variety store chain, the 18-year-olds left town for the first of seven moves in the next seven years before settling in Glenwood Springs in 1954. Now, Phil and Joan have four children, eight grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. They celebrated their anniversary with an elegant Hotel Colorado luncheon that included live music by the Walt Smith trio and 160 guests, including 31 family members from as far away as Florida, South Carolina, Minnesota and South Dakota.