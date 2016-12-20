Christmas Church Services | PostIndependent.com

Basalt Community United Methodist Church

Basalt Community United Methodist Church, 0167 Holland Hills Road, is holding a traditional Christmas Eve Candlelight Service at 7 p.m. with special music, carols, communion and a message from Pastor Brad Walston on “The Redemption of Scrooge.”

Carbondale Community United Methodist Church

Carbondale Community United Methodist Church, 385 S. Second St., is holding a traditional Christmas Eve Candlelight Service at 9 p.m. with special music, carols, communion and a message from Pastor Brad Walston on “The Redemption of Scrooge.”

Crossroads Baptist Church

Crossroads Baptist Church is hosting the Centennial Luminary Glow walk through Centennial Park in Rifle starting at Third Street. More than 2,000 luminaria will be lit at 5:30 p.m. Christmas Eve and will line the park pathways. Crossroads Baptist Church will also be holding a candlelight Christmas Eve service starting at 6 p.m. with warm drinks and refreshments. All are welcome.

Crossroads Church

Crossroads Church is hosting a worship gathering at the Glenwood Library, 815 Cooper Ave., at 5:30 p.m. on Christmas Day. There will be music, message, food and community. Kids welcome and encouraged. For more information contact Tim O’Keefe at 970-456-4738 or visit http://www.ccglenwood.com.

Defiance Church

Defiance Church, 2306 Blake Ave, in Glenwood Springs, is holding a Christmas Eve service at 7 p.m. It will be a simple, yet lovely service with candles, songs and scripture.

First Presbyterian Church

First Presbyterian Church of Glenwood Springs is holding three special services on Christmas Eve and Christmas morning.

On Christmas Eve, at 5:30 p.m., a short family-friendly service will feature a “pick-up pageant” — for any children who would like to participate. All are welcome, and those whose children would like to take part are asked to arrive a few minutes early. The family service will be followed at 7 p.m. by a traditional candlelight service featuring scripture and hymns. Christmas Day (which falls on a Sunday this year) will feature a special Christmas morning celebration at 10 a.m.

First Presbyterian, the landmark “little white church” that is home to the city’s longest-serving church community, is at 1016 Cooper Ave. in Glenwood Springs.

For more information, contact growing.serving@gmail.com or 970-945-6340, or go to glenwoodspringsfpc.org.

Good Shepherd Lutheran Church

Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1630 Grand Ave. in Glenwood Springs, is holding Christmas Eve Candlelight Worship Services at 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. with carols, candles, choir and communion. All are welcome.

Grace Church

Grace Church, 1776 Emma Road in Basalt, is holding a traditional Christmas Eve service at 6:30 p.m. with lessons and carols and a re-telling of the Christmas story in readings and song for the entire family. Nursery provided.

Saint Barnabas Episcopal Church

Celebrate Christmas Eve with St. Barnabas Episcopal Church, 546 S. Hyland Park Drive in Glenwood Springs. Rite 2 with Holy Eucharist and Choir starts at 7 p.m.

On Christmas Day, Holy Eucharist with Choir begins at 9:30 a.m. There will be no 8 a.m. or 10:30 a.m. services that day.

For more info, call 970-945-6423 or email office@saint-barnabas.info