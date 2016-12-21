Community brief for Dec. 22 | PostIndependent.com

Call to street sculpture artists for ‘Art Around Town’ show in Carbondale

The Carbondale Public Arts Commission (CPAC) is seeking 15 new sculptures for its annual “Art Around Town” exhibition. Submissions for entry are available through the CAFE (Call for Entry) website at http://www.callforentry.org. The deadline for entries is Feb. 5.

“Art Around Town” is a yearlong street exhibition showcasing outdoor sculptures on Main Street, along the Rio Grande Trail and in other high use areas around Carbondale. Selected artists will be paid $750 honorarium (at installation) and will also be eligible for a $1,000 award for Best in Show next fall. Participating artists are invited to a community artist reception June 1 and are also invited to participate in Carbondale’s First Friday Art Walk on June 2.

The show opens June 1 with installations beginning late May and early June by Carbondale’s public works crew. The sculptures will be on display for one year.