Community brief for Jan. 14 | PostIndependent.com

Tax Preparation for the Layman

Learn tax preparation with RSVP’s free Basic Tax Course from 9 a.m. to noon Wednesday, Jan. 18. In this beginner tax preparer course, you will learn to prepare tax returns and research tax issues for most Form 1040 individual, non-business taxpayers and small business taxpayers (self-employed/Schedule C).

This class also teaches you the basic fundamentals of federal tax law based on real-life scenarios and enables you to internalize the knowledge that gives you a solid foundation you can continue to build on. By preparing practice tax returns manually instead of having tax software do it for you, you will learn the tax laws and be prepared to correctly prepare basic tax returns. There is a $10 requested donation for copied materials.

High Country RSVP is a sponsored program of Colorado Mountain College and all classes are taught by RSVP (Retired Senior Volunteer Program) volunteers. Register by phone (970-945-7486), in person or online at ColoradoMtn.edu/classes and click on Register for Classes and follow the instructions for Continuing Education (Non-credit) Class Registration Instructions and register for this class by using SYN # 04076.