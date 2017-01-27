Community brief for Jan. 28 | PostIndependent.com

Colorado Ag Producers’ Water Future Workshop

A Colorado Basin Ag Producers’ Water Future Workshop will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31, at Glenwood Springs Community Center. The Colorado Water Plan encourages the use of “alternative transfer methods” to keep water in agriculture while addressing the anticipated gap in future water supply given projected population growth. What does this mean for agricultural water users in the Gunnison Basin? Irrigators will hear about opportunities for cost sharing of efficiency improvements, water leasing programs, and concerns about “use it or lose it” at this workshop sponsored by the Colorado Ag Water Alliance with assistance from the Colorado Basin Roundtable, Colorado Cattlemen’s Association, CSU’s Colorado Water Institute, Colorado Corn, The Nature Conservancy, Rocky Mountain Farmers’ Union, and the Colorado Livestock Association.

Brief presentations will be followed by dialogue in which agricultural producers will have a chance to discuss challenges and barriers to these opportunities. Those presenting include Carlyle Currier from the Colorado Ag Water Alliance, Jim Pokrandt from the Colorado Basin Roundtable, State Engineer Dick Wolfe, Perry Cabot from Colorado State University Extension, Jeff Tejral from Denver Water, Mark Harris from the Grand Valley Water Users Association, Jesse Kruthaupt from Trout Unlimited, Anne Janicki from the Colorado Water Trust, Phil Brink from Colorado Cattlemen’s Association, and MaryLou Smith from CSU’s Colorado Water Institute.

The event is free and includes lunch, but those planning to attend are encouraged to RSVP for a lunch count at http://www.coloradoag.eventbrite.com.