Community Briefs | PostIndependent.com

Coffee Talk: What is a Doula?

What are the benefits of using a birth and postpartum doula? The Carbondale Branch Library is holding a free educational talk with experienced doulas Hillary Lyen and Teresa Weinstein at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 13. For more information call 970-963-2889.

The American West as Living Space library course

The American West as Living Space three-part library course will be led by Christine Smith, communications and humanities faculty, CMC Spring Valley; Ronald Edgerton, Pultizer Campfire Initiative project scholar; and Adrian Fielder, assistant dean of instruction, CMC Carbondale. The course will feature readings and conversations focused on work by Pulitzer-recognized authors, and include nonfiction, journalism, fiction and poetry. Join us on these special Wednesdays at 6 p.m. Sept. 14, 21, 28, at the Carbondale Branch Library. The course is limited to 25 participants who can preregister at the library. For more information or to register, call 970-963-2889.

Roald Dahl birthday party

As a most amazing human bean, you are invited to a very phizz-whizzing Roald Dahl 100th birthday party. Contests, prizes and special snacks can be expected for mischief makers of all ages. Join the celebration at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 13, at the New Castle Branch Library. This event is free and open to all ages. For more information call 970-984-2346.