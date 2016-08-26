Community Briefs | PostIndependent.com

Center for the Arts dance company auditions

Dance auditions for Glenwood Springs Center for the Arts will be held 4:30-6 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 23, for the Advanced Dance Company (high school ages); and 4:30-6 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 24, for the Senior Dance Company (sixth through eighth grades) and Junior Dance Company (second through fifth grades) at the Masonic Lodge, corner of Colorado Avenue and Ninth Street in Glenwood. For more information call the Center for the Arts at 970-945-2414 or go to glenwoodarts.org.

The American West vintage Carbondale newspaper exhibit and reception

The American West as Living Space series kicks off with an exhibit at the Carbondale Branch Library of vintage Carbondale newspapers from the Mount Sopris Historical Society. Come enjoy an opening reception for this special exhibit at 5 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 1, at the library. Refreshments will be served. For more information call 970-963-2889.