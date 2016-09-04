Community Briefs | PostIndependent.com

Grocery store tour: Stop the confusion

For those who donâ€™t know what to buy in the grocery store, are having a hard time distinguishing good foods from junk foods and think their life would be easier if someone told them exactly what to avoid and what to buy, consider attending a free grocery store tour. Custom Body Fitness owner Sandro Torres will review all the products to avoid and the ones to purchase. Tours meet at 5 p.m. at Custom Body Fitness, 574 Highway 133 in Carbondale, before driving to the local grocery store. Tours run Sept. 7 and Dec. 7. Call (970) 510-0151 for information.