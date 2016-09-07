Community Briefs | PostIndependent.com

Filoha Meadows Family Exploration

Roaring Fork Conservancyâ€™s Filoha Meadows Family Exploration takes place from 9:30-11:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, at Filoha Meadows Open Space near Redstone. Learn about the local bat population, visit beaver ponds, collect aquatic insects, and go on a scavenger hunt to explore this unique place. Youâ€™ll also learn about the large hooved animals that call Filoha Meadows home. This program is appropriate for families with children of all ages and their parents. Registration is required at www.roaringfork.org/events. Call (970) 927-1290 with questions.