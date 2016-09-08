Community Briefs | PostIndependent.com

Free legal clinic at Basalt Regional Library

A free legal clinic for parties who have no attorney, will be featured from 3:30-5 p.m. Monday, Sept. 12, at Basalt Regional Library at 14 Midland Ave. By computer link, volunteer attorneys will answer questions, help fill out forms, and explain the process and procedure for all areas of civil litigation, including family law, property law, probate law, collections, appeals, landlord-tenant law, small claims, veterans issues, and civil protection orders. Walk-ins are welcome, and everyone will be helped on a first-come, first-served basis.

Glenwood Springs Art Guild September demonstration

The Glenwood Springs Art Guild’s September demonstration will be at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 13, at the Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1630 Grand Ave. in Glenwood Springs. Lin Benzel will demonstrate “pochoir.” The general meeting will follow. The public is invited to attend this free demonstration. For further information call Alice Davenport at 948-3204.