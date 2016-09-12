Community Briefs | PostIndependent.com

Ten Tips Every Parent Should Know to Protect Your Child from Sexual Abuse

Join Meghan Hurley, LCSW, for free abuse prevention classes from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 13, at River Bridge Regional Center, Glenwood Springs; and from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 7, at Grand River Health, Colorado River Room, Rifle. Hurley has been the mental health therapist at the local children’s advocacy center, River Bridge Regional Center, since it opened in 2007. She has taught “Ten Tips” since 2011, as a way to help parents increase comfort and knowledge about speaking to children about sexual abuse and body safety. Meghan offers this interactive workshop to help empower adults with effective strategies for communicating with children on this difficult topic. Her extensive training related to sexual abuse victimization, as well as her work with survivors and their families, allow her to pass on knowledge that is essential for everyone to have.

RSVP at https://tentips.eventbrite.com.

Glenwood Springs Art Guild September demonstration

The Glenwood Springs Art Guild’s September demonstration will be at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 13, at the Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1630 Grand Ave. in Glenwood Springs. Lin Benzel will demonstrate “pochoir.” The general meeting will follow. The public is invited to attend this free demonstration. For further information call Alice Davenport at 948-3204.

Roald Dahl birthday party

As a most amazing human bean, you are invited to a very phizz-whizzing Roald Dahl 100th birthday party. Contests, prizes and special snacks can be expected for mischief makers of all ages. Join the celebration at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 13, at the New Castle Branch Library. This event is free and open to all ages. For more information call 970-984-2346.

Coffee Talk: What is a Doula?

What are the benefits of using a birth and postpartum doula? The Carbondale Branch Library is holding a free educational talk with experienced doulas Hillary Lyen and Teresa Weinstein at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 13. For more information call 970-963-2889.