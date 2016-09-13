Community Briefs | PostIndependent.com

Tech help for older adults

A free, two-hour, introductory class offering tech help for older adults will take place from 9-11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 19, at the CMC Glenwood Center. Learn how to use basic iPhone or iPad features and some of the built-in apps and make friends with SIRI. A $5 donation will be accepted for copied materials. For more general information call 970-947-8461.

Madeline Vail’s Traveling Trunk Show

Hear nationally recognized quilting instructor Madeline Vail share the stories behind some of her favorite works and the techniques she has learned over a lifetime of quilting, at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 21, for this free event. Selected quilts from Madeline’s collection will also be available for viewing in this “trunk show.” For more information visit www.gcpld.org or call 970-625-3471.