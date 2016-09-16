Community Briefs | PostIndependent.com

Free Clinic: Foam Rolling with Steve Wells at Midland Fitness

Your foam roller is much more than a torture device, it’s a very effective mobility tool. Using it correctly reduces pain and restores mobility. Learn about foam-rolling techniques and other simple myofascial tools during this two-part, 60-minute clinic at 7 p.m. Tuesdays, Sept. 20 and 27. Call Midland Fitness at 945-4440 to reserve a spot.

KDNK board of directors meeting

The KDNK board of directors will hold its next meeting at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 19, at the offices of KDNK, 76 S. Second St. in Carbondale. The meeting is open to the public. An agenda is posted at the KDNK office and at kdnk.org or call 963-0139.