Community Briefs | PostIndependent.com

Medicare 101 group education session

Attend a free Medicare 101 Group Education Session from 9 a.m. to noon Thursday, Sept. 22, at the CMC Glenwood Center, to answer questions such as: How do I enroll; when can I sign up; what if I am still working; what does Medicare cost; do I need additional coverage; what is a Medicare Savings Program and do I qualify; when can I sign up for Medicare D (prescription drug coverage); what is the 2013 Standard Drug Benefit; what is the 2013 Gap Benefit; and how do I get Extra Help (LIS). A $5 donation will be accepted for copied materials. For more general information call 970-384-8744.

Community Education Network: Artistic Techniques for Makeup Application

Improve and simplify your makeup application using the same approach an artist would take to designing a canvas. Join us for this free event at the library at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 27, and achieve natural-looking results using the concepts of shape, shadowing and color combinations. Bringing personal makeup is encouraged, but supplies will also be available. For more info go to www.gcpld.org or call 970-876-5500.