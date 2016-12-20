Community Briefs | PostIndependent.com

Weekly meet-up for vets

All veterans and their families are invited for coffee and donuts at the Glenwood Springs Library from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. each Thursday. Event is free and provides a great way for vets to connect with other vets. Hosted by the Western Slope Veterans Coalition with generous support from Alpine Bank. Visit http://www.rmhumanservices.org/wsvc for more information.

Libraries closing for Christmas holiday

All six branches of the Garfield County Libraries will be closed on Saturday, Dec. 24, and remain closed through Monday, Dec. 26, in celebration of Christmas. Normal library hours will resume on Tuesday, Dec. 27.

Libraries closing for New Year’s holiday

All six branches of the Garfield County Libraries will close early at 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, and will remain closed on Sunday, Jan. 1, to celebrate the New Year’s holiday. The libraries will resume normal hours on Monday, Jan. 2.

Have you fallen away from the Catholic Church?

Once again St. Stephen Catholic Church is offering a class to adults who would like to explore a possible return to the faith. No commitment to return is required, just an openness to explore, learn and ask questions. The class starts the last week of January and will include a total of six sessions. The day and time will be decided by a consensus of those who register. Anyone interested in enrolling can call the parish office at 945-6673 by Jan. 21.