Community Briefs | PostIndependent.com

Have you fallen away from the Catholic Church?

Once again St. Stephen Catholic Church is offering a class to adults who would like to explore a possible return to the faith. No commitment to return is required, just an openness to explore, learn and ask questions. The class starts the last week of January and will include a total of six sessions. The day and time will be decided by a consensus of those who register. Anyone interested in enrolling can call the parish office at 945-6673 by Jan. 21.