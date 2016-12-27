Community Briefs | PostIndependent.com

Libraries closing for New Year’s holiday

All six branches of the Garfield County Libraries will close early at 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, and will remain closed on Sunday, Jan. 1, to celebrate the New Year’s holiday. The libraries will resume normal hours on Monday, Jan. 2.

Free legal clinic at Basalt Regional Library

A free legal clinic for parties who have no attorney, will be featured from 4-5 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12, at Basalt Regional Library, 14 Midland Ave. By computer link, volunteer attorneys will answer questions, help fill out forms, and explain the process and procedure for all areas of civil litigation, including family law, property law, probate law, collections, appeals, landlord-tenant law, small claims, veterans issues, and civil protection orders. Walk-ins are welcome, and everyone will be helped on a first-come, first-served basis.

Have you fallen away from the Catholic Church?

Once again St. Stephen Catholic Church is offering a class to adults who would like to explore a possible return to the faith. No commitment to return is required, just an openness to explore, learn and ask questions. The class starts the last week of January and will include a total of six sessions. The day and time will be decided by a consensus of those who register. Anyone interested in enrolling can call the parish office at 945-6673 by Jan. 21.