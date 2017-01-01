Community Briefs | PostIndependent.com

Carbondale Family Skate Night

Carbondale Parks & Recreation Department’s annual Family Skate Night will take place from 5:30-8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6, at the downtown rink at Fourth and Main Street. Celebrate Carbondale’s First Friday with some ice skating and a bonfire, roast some hot dogs and marshmallows and drink some hot chocolate. This is a free event for the whole family. Ice skate rentals will be available at the Carbondale Recreation & Community Center up until 9 p.m.

Quick class on apple cider vinegar

Nutritional Health Coach Kylee Schuler presents a free nutrition class on apple cider vinegar from 4:15-5:15 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11, at Vitamin Cottage Natural Grocers, 100 W. Meadows Drive Suite B, Glenwood Springs. Apple cider vinegar provides a laundry list of health benefits. Heck, you can even do your laundry with it. Learn how to use apple cider vinegar to support blood sugar regulation, a healthy body weight, heart health, and more.

Cravings, Weight Gain and the Blood Sugar Rollercoaster

Nutritional Health Coach Kylee Schuler presents a free nutrition class, “Cravings, Weight Gain and the Blood Sugar Rollercoaster” from 4:15-5:15 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3, at Vitamin Cottage Natural Grocers, 100 W. Meadows Drive Suite B, Glenwood Springs. Achieving your healthiest weight is not about dieting or even pure willpower, but rather understanding how certain foods affect blood sugar levels and appetite. Learn how nutrient-dense meals support healthy metabolism and which nutrient supplements support healthy blood sugar levels and appetite control.

Literacy Outreach seeks volunteers

Literacy Outreach is seeking volunteers to tutor adults learning basic literacy skills. Some adults struggle to read and write. Some struggle to improve their oral English skills. No special skills are required, and you do not need to speak a foreign language. If you can read this, you can help.

To learn more about volunteer opportunities, attend a meeting from 12:30-1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4, at the Literacy Outreach office, 1127 School St. in Glenwood Springs; or from 12:30-1:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6, at the New Castle Library, 402 West Main St. Call 970-945-5282 to learn more.

Free legal clinic at Basalt Regional Library

A free legal clinic for parties who have no attorney, will be featured from 4-5 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12, at Basalt Regional Library, 14 Midland Ave. By computer link, volunteer attorneys will answer questions, help fill out forms, and explain the process and procedure for all areas of civil litigation, including family law, property law, probate law, collections, appeals, landlord-tenant law, small claims, veterans issues, and civil protection orders. Walk-ins are welcome, and everyone will be helped on a first-come, first-served basis.

Have you fallen away from the Catholic Church?

Once again St. Stephen Catholic Church is offering a class to adults who would like to explore a possible return to the faith. No commitment to return is required, just an openness to explore, learn and ask questions. The class starts the last week of January and will include a total of six sessions. The day and time will be decided by a consensus of those who register. Anyone interested in enrolling can call the parish office at 945-6673 by Jan. 21.

Call to street sculpture artists for 2016-17 ‘Art Around Town’ show in Carbondale

The Carbondale Public Arts Commission (CPAC) is seeking 15 new sculptures for its annual “Art Around Town” exhibition. Submissions for entry are available through the CAFE (Call for Entry) website at http://www.callforentry.org. The deadline for entries is Feb. 5.

“Art Around Town” is a yearlong street exhibition showcasing outdoor sculptures on Main Street, along the Rio Grande Trail and in other high use areas around Carbondale. Selected artists will be paid $750 honorarium (at installation) and will also be eligible for a $1,000 award for Best in Show next fall. Participating artists are invited to a community artist reception on June 1 and are also invited to participate in Carbondale’s First Friday Art Walk on June 2.

The show opens on June 1 with installations beginning late May and early June by Carbondale’s public works crew. The sculptures will be on display for one year.