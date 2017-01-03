Community Briefs | PostIndependent.com

Carbondale Family Skate Night

Carbondale Parks & Recreation Department’s annual Family Skate Night will take place from 5:30-8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6, at the downtown rink at Fourth and Main Street. Celebrate Carbondale’s First Friday with some ice skating and a bonfire, roast some hot dogs and marshmallows and drink some hot chocolate. This is a free event for the whole family. Ice skate rentals will be available at the Carbondale Recreation & Community Center up until 9 p.m.

Free legal clinic at Basalt Regional Library

A free legal clinic for parties who have no attorney, will be featured from 4-5 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12, at Basalt Regional Library, 14 Midland Ave. By computer link, volunteer attorneys will answer questions, help fill out forms, and explain the process and procedure for all areas of civil litigation, including family law, property law, probate law, collections, appeals, landlord-tenant law, small claims, veterans issues, and civil protection orders. Walk-ins are welcome, and everyone will be helped on a first-come, first-served basis.

Carbondale to Crested Butte Trail Planning

Pitkin County Open Space and Trails is gearing up to kick off the Carbondale to Crested Butte Trail planning process. There will be two public open houses in January to gather feedback on the planning process and the public’s thoughts on this trail connection. These gatherings are scheduled from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12, at the Church at Redstone. The second will be from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18, at Carbondale Town Hall.

Quick class on apple cider vinegar

Nutritional Health Coach Kylee Schuler presents a free nutrition class on apple cider vinegar from 4:15-5:15 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11, at Vitamin Cottage Natural Grocers, 100 W. Meadows Drive Suite B, Glenwood Springs. Apple cider vinegar provides a laundry list of health benefits. Heck, you can even do your laundry with it. Learn how to use apple cider vinegar to support blood sugar regulation, a healthy body weight, heart health, and more.