Community Briefs | PostIndependent.com

Carbondale to Crested Butte Trail Planning

Pitkin County Open Space and Trails is gearing up to kick off the Carbondale to Crested Butte Trail planning process. There will be two public open houses in January to gather feedback on the planning process and the public’s thoughts on this trail connection. These gatherings are scheduled from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12, at the Church at Redstone. The second will be from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18, at Carbondale Town Hall.

Free legal clinic at Basalt Regional Library

A free legal clinic for parties who have no attorney, will be featured from 4-5 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12, at Basalt Regional Library, 14 Midland Ave. By computer link, volunteer attorneys will answer questions, help fill out forms, and explain the process and procedure for all areas of civil litigation, including family law, property law, probate law, collections, appeals, landlord-tenant law, small claims, veterans issues, and civil protection orders. Walk-ins are welcome, and everyone will be helped on a first-come, first-served basis.