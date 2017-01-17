Community Briefs | PostIndependent.com

Carbondale to Crested Butte Trail Planning

Pitkin County Open Space and Trails is gearing up to kick off the Carbondale to Crested Butte Trail planning process. There will be another public open house from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18, at Carbondale Town Hall to gather feedback on the planning process and the public’s thoughts on this trail connection.

Nutrition class: Probiotics

Nutritional Health Coach Kylee Schuler presents a free nutrition class on probiotics from 2-3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, at Vitamin Cottage Natural Grocers, 100 W. Meadows Drive Suite B, Glenwood Springs. Gut bacteria influence how every part of your body works: how easily you lose (or gain) weight, how your immune system functions, even your ability to focus.