Community Briefs | PostIndependent.com

Too Hot to Handle

In celebration of its 20th anniversary year, the Carbondale Clay Center has set its focus on collaboration and forming new community partnerships. With that mission in mind, the Clay Center is teaming up with Spiro Lyon Glass for its April exhibit, Too Hot to Handle, which features collaborative work by local clay artists K Rhynus Cesark, Matthew Eames, David Goin and Giana Grossman and local glass artists TJ Ossola, Robert Burch, Jacqueline Balderson and Jose Chardiet.

The show's opening reception takes place from 6-8 p.m. First Friday, April 7, at the Carbondale Clay Center, 135 Main St.

Donate stuffed animals for emergencies

Children around the world are caught in traumatic, emotional and transitional situations on a daily basis. The New Castle Branch Library will be collecting new and gently used stuffed animals the first three weeks in April to go to Stuffed Animals for Emergencies (S.A.F.E.), which redistributes them to police, fire and rescue, children's services, hospitals, and others emergency organizations to ease the children's nerves and calm their fears. These donations let the children know you care. For more information call the library at 970-984-2346.