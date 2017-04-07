Community Briefs | PostIndependent.com

Rio Grande Trail project

Calling all volunteers and trail users that would like to get involved in the Rio Grande Trail's newest project, a dirt single-track trail that goes alongside the paved trail in Carbondale.

Volunteers must be able to perform manual labor using hand tools, and must bring their own gloves. Bring any trail building tools, snacks and water.

Dinner will be provided at the end of the work day.

Those interested in participating can RSVP to angieb@sgm-inc.com

Meet us at the Carbondale RFTA maintenance facility at 0766 Industry Way (behind the Co-op) from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 8. Parking is available on site.

For more information contact Brett Meredith, RFTA trails and corridor manager, at 970-384-4975 or bmeredith@rfta.com.

Grand River Health Hosts 9Health Fair in Rifle

Grand River Health will once again host the 9Health Fair in Rifle.

The 9Health Fair will take place from 7-11 a.m. Saturday, April 8, at Grand River Health in Rifle. This fair offers low cost blood tests and free screenings, including blood pressure, breast, skin, foot and more. There will also be a limited number of free mammograms and DEXA (bone density) scans. Pap smears will not be offered, but women will be able to get enrolled in programs that can assist them in getting many important women's health screenings. Grand River Health partners with 9Health Fair, a statewide organization, to offer this health fair to the community.

Pre-registration will be offered online this year for the 9Health Fair. For this year's prices, screenings and pre-registration go to http://www.grandriverhealth.org and click on the 9Health Fair icon or http://www.9healthfair.org.

Per officials at 9Health Fair participants do not need to fast before getting blood tests to ensure the most accurate results.

For more information on the 9Health Fair, please call 970-625-6433.