Community Briefs | PostIndependent.com

Cowboy Up Carbondale seeks beneficiary

In its 10th year Cowboy Up Carbondale will celebrate Carbondale's unique western heritage with live music, dancing, barbecue and auction to benefit a local nonprofit.

Cowboy Up Carbondale is currently accepting applications for this year's event beneficiary. Applicants must be a 501c3 and be able to provide volunteers that support their organization. The deadline to apply is April 14. For more information or to apply please visit our Facebook page, Cowboy Up Carbondale or contact Erin Bassett at 970-309-3319, ebassett@masonmorse.com.

Donate stuffed animals for emergencies

Children around the world are caught in traumatic, emotional and transitional situations on a daily basis. The New Castle Branch Library will be collecting new and gently used stuffed animals the first three weeks in April to go to Stuffed Animals for Emergencies (S.A.F.E.), which redistributes them to police, fire and rescue, children's services, hospitals, and others emergency organizations to ease the children's nerves and calm their fears. These donations let the children know you care. For more information call the library at 970-984-2346.

After Prom Extravaganza

The After Prom Extravaganza is in full swing for this year's 2017 prom at Glenwood Springs High School. The event is from 11 p.m. to 2:30 a.m. April 22, and is organized by parents, teachers and community members who want to give our high-schoolers a safe and fun place to go after prom. There will be a bounce house, casino tables, a DJ and thousands of dollars in prizes. The organizers want to reach out to our community and ask for any donations and/or volunteers. There are many ways you can help support this event. We are asking for any cash donations be sent to: APE attention Cindy Pittenger at 988 Glen Oak Lane, Glenwood Springs, CO 81601. You can drop off cash or prize donations at Glenwood Springs High School, Attention: Kathy Quint. You can also call (970) 319-0447 or email cspence@rfschools and we are happy to answer any questions or come pick up cash/prize donations. We have a Go Fund Me account that will allow you to donate easily at http://www.gofundme.com/after-prom-extravaganza.