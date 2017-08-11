Community Briefs | PostIndependent.com

Brenn Hill in concert

A high country concert and dinner featuring cowboy singer/songwriter Brenn Hill takes place Saturday, Aug. 12, at Bair Ranch in Glenwood Canyon.

Concert and hayride costs $35; hayride, dinner and concert costs $80; and trail ride, dinner and concert costs $130. For reservations call 970-945-7529.

Progressive Christian sermon series

Join the congregations of Carbondale and Basalt Community United Methodist Churches for an eight-week sermon series by Pastor Brad Walston on what it means to be a progressive Christian, and a rediscovery of the Gospel as a life-giving message that still transforms; 8:30 a.m. Sundays through Aug. 27 at Basalt, 0167 Holland Hills Rd., and 10:30 a.m. at Carbondale, 385 S. Second St.

Meet the Authors

Local authors Linda Flynn, Jill Sheeley and Corrie Karnan will read from their books and share their experiences with the writing and publishing process. Join us for this fun and educational event at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 16, at the Carbondale Branch Library.

It's free and open to the public. Books will be available for purchase and signing. For more information call the library at 970-963-2889.

Family Exploration at Filoha

Bring your family to Filoha Meadows from 9:30-11:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 18, and learn about the local bat population, visit beaver ponds, collect aquatic insects, and go on a scavenger hunt to explore this unique place. You'll also learn about the large hooved animals that call Filoha Meadows home.

This program is appropriate for families with children of all ages and their parents. This program is free, but registration is required at http://www.roaringfork.org/events. Call 970-927-1290 with questions.