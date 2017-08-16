Community Briefs

Beyond the Bell Day Camp bake sale

Beyond the Bell Day Camp is having a bake sale from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Aug. 18, at the Glenwood Springs High School main parking lot; and from noon to 2 p.m. in Sayre Park. Items for sale include cupcakes, cookies, mini Palisade peach or apple pies, cherry pies, fresh fruit tarts, sugar cookies, lemon bars and Key lime bars, lemonade, water and soda.

Proceeds will be used to honor the Glenwood Springs Police Department, Glenwood Springs Fire Department and all the community contractors and support systems the camp had this summer.

Lights Out! Eclipse Viewing Bash

Let's view the solar eclipse together at 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 21, at the Glenwood Springs Branch Library. Bring your own glasses/viewing device, or build one with materials and instructions provided by the library. For more information about this free event, call the library at 970-945-5958.