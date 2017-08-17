Community Briefs

"An Inconvenient Sequel" screening

Wilderness Workshop and CLEER (Clean Energy Economy for the Region) co-present a screening of "An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power" on Wednesday, Aug. 23, at the Crystal Theatre, 427 Main St. in Carbondale. Before the film screening, ticketholders are invited to attend a complimentary reception at Roaring Fork Brewing Co.'s Batch, 380 Main St., from 5:30-6:30 p.m. One free drink ticket is included. Doors to the Crystal Theatre open at 6:45 p.m. with an introductory presentation by Amory Lovins of the Rocky Mountain Institute at 7 p.m. Tickets are $15 and are available at http://www.wildernessworkshop.org/film.

Free movie night at Two Rivers Park

"The Goonies" will be played on a big screen at Two Rivers Park at 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26. Please bring a nonperishable food item to donate to LIFT-UP and a chair and blankets.

Family Exploration at Filoha

Bring your family to Filoha Meadows from 9:30-11:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 18, and learn about the local bat population, visit beaver ponds, collect aquatic insects, and go on a scavenger hunt to explore this unique place. You'll also learn about the large hooved animals that call Filoha Meadows home. This program is appropriate for families with children of all ages and their parents. This program is free, but registration is required at http://www.roaringfork.org/events. Call (970) 927-1290 with questions.

Beyond the Bell Day Camp bake sale

Beyond the Bell Day Camp is having a bake sale from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Aug. 18, at the Glenwood Springs High School main parking lot; and from noon to 2 p.m. in Sayre Park. Items for sale include cupcakes, cookies, mini Palisade peach or apple pies, cherry pies, fresh fruit tarts, sugar cookies, lemon bars and Key lime bars, lemonade, water and soda.

Proceeds will be used to honor the Glenwood Springs Police Department, Glenwood Springs Fire Department and all the community contractors and support systems the camp had this summer.

The Great American Eclipse

Learn when, where, why and how to safely observe the upcoming solar eclipse. Astronomer/photographer Bryan White will also present amazing 3D images of other sun-caused astronomical spectacles, such as the Aurora Borealis (Northern Lights). A signing for his coffee table book, "Prelude Lake," will follow. This event will take place at 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19, at the Rifle Branch Library. The first 100 people will receive free eclipse glasses to safely view the eclipse. For more information about these free events visit http://www.gcpld.org.

Progressive Christian sermon series

Join the congregations of Carbondale and Basalt Community United Methodist Churches for an eight-week sermon series by Pastor Brad Walston on what it means to be a progressive Christian, and a rediscovery of the Gospel as a life-giving message that still transforms; 8:30 a.m. Sundays through Aug. 27 at Basalt, 0167 Holland Hills Rd., and 10:30 a.m. at Carbondale, 385 S. Second St.

