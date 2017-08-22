Community briefs

LIFT-UP needs volunteers

Both English-speaking and bilingual volunteers are needed for a variety of LIFT-UP programs. Volunteer opportunities include:

Extended table: If you are part of a group interesting in serving and helping others or like to cook, this program is for you. LIFT-UP is looking for groups to pick a day to plan, prepare and serve the meal at Extended Table in Glenwood Springs.

Meal monkey: Be a part of the team that provides lunches to school kids on Fridays. Students, 18 and under, are served sack lunches on Fridays (since there is no school in the Re-2 school district on Fridays). Donations of snacks, funding and time are all needed.

Volunteer for veggies: Help UpRoot Colorado reduce food loss and food insecurity by helping harvest and redistribute fresh fruits and vegetables to our local pantries.

Donate to the plate: Help is needed from October through December to put together holiday baskets for families and individuals in need. Be a part of this giving holiday tradition.

For more information, please contact Carisa at (970) 625-4496 or email at carisa@liftup.org.

"An Inconvenient Sequel" screening

Wilderness Workshop and CLEER (Clean Energy Economy for the Region) co-present a screening of "An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power" on Wednesday, Aug. 23, at the Crystal Theatre, 427 Main St. in Carbondale. Before the film screening, ticketholders are invited to attend a complimentary reception at Roaring Fork Brewing Co.'s Batch, 380 Main St., from 5:30-6:30 p.m. One free drink ticket is included. Doors to the Crystal Theatre open at 6:45 p.m. with an introductory presentation by Amory Lovins of the Rocky Mountain Institute at 7 p.m. Tickets are $15 and are available at http://www.wildernessworkshop.org/film.