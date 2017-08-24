Community Briefs

Free movie night at Two Rivers Park

"The Goonies" will be played on a big screen at Two Rivers Park at 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26. Please bring a nonperishable food item to donate to LIFT-UP and a chair and blankets.

Children's Mini College open house

Children's Mini College is holding an open house from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, Aug. 28, at CMC Glenwood Center, 1402 Blake Ave. in Glenwood Springs.

See the classroom, meet the teachers and enjoy light refreshments. Enrollment will be taken for 3-, 4- or 5-year-old preschoolers for fall classes that begin Sept. 5. Choose two to five mornings per week or three afternoons.

Those who need to schedule a different date can call Joan at 945-2446 to set up a private tour.

Libraries closed for Labor Day

All six branches of the Garfield County Libraries will be closed Monday, Sept. 4, in observance of the Labor Day holiday. The libraries will begin a new schedule on Tuesday, Sept. 5, and all libraries will open at 11 a.m. that day. For more information visit http://www.gcpld.org. Thank you for your understanding and continued support.

New Castle Friends of the Library book sale and silent auction

The New Castle Branch Library will host a book sale and silent auction Friday, Sept. 8, and Saturday, Sept. 9, between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. each day. For more information call 970-984-2346.

Historic Mining Maps

One of the driving motivations of settling the Rocky Mountains was mining — attracting fortune seekers from around the world. Maps inadvertently painted a picture of booms and busts, noted prospectors' names, and showed the development of many famous mountain towns. Join us for talks, led by Christopher J.J. Thirty from the Colorado School of Mines, at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 11, at the Glenwood Springs Branch Library; or 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 12, at the Silt Branch Library; or 6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 13, at the New Castle Branch Library. Each talk is free, open to the public, and will feature the rich collection of Colorado's historical mining maps at the college's Arthur Lakes Library. For more information visit http://www.gcpld.org.

Western Adventure Weekend in Rifle

Rifle's Western Adventure Weekend takes place Sept. 22-24. Western Adventure Weekend is all about the uniqueness of Rifle, the abundance of outdoor activities possible in every direction and a community where you can experience a real western adventure.

The weekend kicks off on Friday night at the celebrated Ute Theatre presenting The Hazel Miller Band. Saturday at 9 a.m. mountain bike enthusiasts will gather for a race up Hubbard Mesa followed at 9:15 with the start of a 5K race running Rifle's urban trails. Organizers Mountain and Desert (MAD) Racing will announce the race winners during Saturday's block party.

Two blocks of historic downtown Rifle will be the center of activities with a block party from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The streets will fill with arts and craft vendors, food trucks, live music and activities for the kids. Saturday night there will be a free street concert featuring tribute band "Get the Led Out" from 7-9 p.m. And the Rifle Chamber of Commerce will open the beer gardens.

Garfield County Fairgrounds hosts a Militaria Collector and Gun Show on Saturday and Sunday. Bring your skis, balls, skates, boats, tents and well-used sport toys for their All Sports Swap Meet.

Meet the Author featuring Larry Rynearson

Learn about the legends of Glenwood Canyon with Larry Rynearson, celebrated local author of "Colorado's Historic Mountain Passes," at 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23, at the New Castle Branch Library. Rynearson will discuss some of the places and events that have shaped our canyon, as told in his second book "Legends of Glenwood Canyon: a History of Colorado's Premier River Canyon." Copies will be available for purchase and signing. The event is free and open to the public, with no purchase necessary to attend. For more information call the library at 970-945-5958.