Community Briefs

New Castle Friends of the Library book sale and silent auction

The New Castle Branch Library will host a book sale and silent auction Friday, Sept. 8, and Saturday, Sept. 9, between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. each day. For more information call 970-984-2346.

Children's Mini College open house

Children's Mini College is holding an open house from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, Aug. 28, at CMC Glenwood Center, 1402 Blake Ave. in Glenwood Springs.

See the classroom, meet the teachers and enjoy light refreshments. Enrollment will be taken for 3-, 4- or 5-year-old preschoolers for fall classes that begin Sept. 5. Choose two to five mornings per week or three afternoons.

Those who need to schedule a different date can call Joan at 945-2446 to set up a private tour.

Free movie night at Two Rivers Park

"The Goonies" will be played on a big screen at Two Rivers Park at 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26. Please bring a nonperishable food item to donate to LIFT-UP and a chair and blankets.