Community Briefs
September 3, 2017
Libraries Closed for Labor Day
All six branches of the Garfield County Libraries will be closed Monday, Sept. 4, in observance of the Labor Day holiday. The libraries will begin a new schedule on Tuesday, Sept. 5, and all libraries will open at 11 a.m. that day. For more information visit http://www.gcpld.org. Thank you for your understanding and continued support.
Thrill the World Carbondale: Informational Meeting
You've always wanted to learn to dance "Thriller," and now's your chance. On Oct. 28, a group from Carbondale will again join thousands from across the globe to perform a synchronized dance to Michael Jackson's classic. Join us for an informational meeting at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 6, at the Carbondale Branch Library. Led by Alexandra and Anthony Jerkunica from Coredination and Bonedale Ballet, participants will plan out rehearsals and details for this worldwide dancing event. New and returning zombies are welcome. For more information, call the library at 970-963-2889.
New Castle Friends of the Library book sale and silent auction
The New Castle Branch Library will host a book sale and silent auction Friday, Sept. 8, and Saturday, Sept. 9, between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. each day. For more information call 970-984-2346.