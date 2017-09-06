Community Briefs

New Castle Friends of the Library book sale and silent auction

The New Castle Branch Library will host a book sale and silent auction Friday, Sept. 8, and Saturday, Sept. 9, between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. each day. For more information call 970-984-2346.

Frontier Museum seeks volunteers

Volunteers make it possible to keep the doors of the Frontier Museum open. Anyone interested in volunteering and learning about Glenwood Spring's history can pick up a free history book. Those who like to talk with people make wonderful volunteers. For information call 970-945-4448 or email history@rof.net.