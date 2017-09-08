Community Briefs

2017 Western Slope Rodeo Royalty Clinic

The sixth annual Western Slope Rodeo Royalty Clinic featuring Miss Rodeo Colorado 2018 Lady-in-Waiting Alex Hyland is 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 7, at the Grand Valley Recreation Center in Battlement Mesa. This affordable one-day clinic is open to all current rodeo royalty and/those aspiring to be rodeo royalty. Topics to include: etiquette, interview skills, social media, public speaking, modeling, appearance, rodeo knowledge, safety and horsemanship. A delicious hot catered lunch is provided. Contact organizer Lyndsay Jo Smith at 970-222-7231, email polochic17@hotmail.com or visit the website at westernsloperodeoroyalty.com for more information. Preregistration is required by Sept. 15.

Operation Christmas Child gift recipient visits Roaring Fork Valley

Roaring Fork Valley residents have annually been part of an international Christmas project called Operation Christmas Child that has delivered more than 145 million gift-filled shoeboxes to children in need since 1993. One such shoebox gift reached Vladimir Prokhnevskiy in Kiev, Ukraine, when he was a young boy. Vladimir is now visiting Roaring Fork Valley shoebox packers to share personally how a simple gift made a life-changing impact. Hosted by the local project of Operation Christmas Child, Vladimir will be sharing his story at 10 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 10, at The Orchard, 110 Snowmass Drive in Carbondale. His desire is to encourage residents as they kick off the upcoming collection season to pack their own shoebox gifts with school supplies, hygiene items, notes of encouragement and toys towards the goal of contributing more than 1,500 gifts with the global goal of reaching 12 million children.

Historic Mining Maps

One of the driving motivations of settling the Rocky Mountains was mining — attracting fortune seekers from around the world. Maps inadvertently painted a picture of booms and busts, noted prospectors' names, and showed the development of many famous mountain towns. Join us for talks, led by Christopher J.J. Thirty from the Colorado School of Mines, at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 11, at the Glenwood Springs Branch Library; or 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 12, at the Silt Branch Library; or 6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 13, at the New Castle Branch Library. Each talk is free, open to the public, and will feature the rich collection of Colorado's historical mining maps at the college's Arthur Lakes Library. For more information visit http://www.gcpld.org.

Meet the Author featuring Larry Rynearson

Learn about the legends of Glenwood Canyon with Larry Rynearson, celebrated local author of "Colorado's Historic Mountain Passes," at 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23, at the New Castle Branch Library. Rynearson will discuss some of the places and events that have shaped our canyon, as told in his second book "Legends of Glenwood Canyon: a History of Colorado's Premier River Canyon." Copies will be available for purchase and signing. The event is free and open to the public, with no purchase necessary to attend. For more information call the library at 970-945-5958.