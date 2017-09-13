Community Briefs
September 13, 2017
Silt National CleanUp Day
Silt joins National CleanUp Day from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 16, at Veterans Park at Fifth and Home. The event starts with free coffee and a breakfast potluck. Participants will receive free trash bags and be eligible for giveaways, and at noon there will be raffle prizes from local businesses for volunteers.
'Up Close and Personal with Your Legislators'
The Glenwood Springs Chamber Resort Association and Bank of Colorado present "Up Close and Personal with Your Legislators" from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, Sept. 18, at The Loft meeting Space at the Hotel Denver, 402 Seventh St. in Glenwood Springs. U.S. Congressman Scott Tipton and Colorado Rep. Bob Rankin will provide an overview of what's happening and what's ahead at both the Colorado and U.S. capitols and how it affects local business. There will be plenty of time for Q&A. Tickets are $40 and lunch is included.
For tickets or information, visit glenwoodchamber.com or contact Angie Anderson at 970-945-0784 or angie@glenwoodchamber.com.
