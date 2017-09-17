Community Briefs

'Up Close and Personal with Your Legislators'

The Glenwood Springs Chamber Resort Association and Bank of Colorado present "Up Close and Personal with Your Legislators" from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, Sept. 18, at The Loft meeting Space at the Hotel Denver, 402 Seventh St. in Glenwood Springs. U.S. Congressman Scott Tipton and Colorado Rep. Bob Rankin will provide an overview of what's happening and what's ahead at both the Colorado and U.S. capitols and how it affects local business. There will be plenty of time for Q&A. Tickets are $40 and lunch is included.

For tickets or information, visit glenwoodchamber.com or contact Angie Anderson at 970-945-0784 or angie@glenwoodchamber.com.

Marion Gulch Weed Walk

Join Garfield County Vegetation Manager Steve Anthony and Mount Sopris Conservation Technician Rick Norman from 10 a.m. to noon Friday, Sept. 22, for a walk up Marion Gulch to observe and discuss invasive weeds and their impact on native ecosystems and agriculture. Meet at the Marion Gulch trailhead six miles southeast of Carbondale off County Road 108. RSVP to Rick Norman at rick.norman@co.nacdnet.net or 970-404-3438.