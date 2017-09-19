Community Briefs

AARP Driver Safety for 50+

The AARP Driver Safety Class is directed towards drivers 50 and over. The class, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 20, covers the following driving topics: how to compensate for changes in vision, hearing and reaction time; how to handle problem situations such as left turns, right of way, freeway traffic, trucks and blind spots while driving; what to do if confronted by an aggressive driver; how medications may affect driving; how to properly use anti-lock brakes, air bags, and safety belts; and how to assess your own and others' driving abilities with a Personal Driving Capability Index.

Most Colorado auto insurance companies offer discounts to those who complete the course.

There is a $15 fee for AARP members and a $20 fee for nonmembers for the workbook and handouts, payable to the instructor. AARP Driver Safety Classes are sponsored by High Country

RSVP and taught by RSVP volunteers.

Literacy Outreach seeks volunteers

Literacy Outreach needs volunteers to tutor adults learning basic literacy skills. Some struggle to read and write. Some struggle to improve their oral English skills. No special skills are required. You do not need to speak a foreign language. If you can read this, you can help.

Learn more at an information session at noon Sept. 20 at the Literacy Outreach office, 1127 School St. in Glenwood Springs; or from 11 a.m. to noon Sept. 21 at the Parachute Library.

Call Literacy Outreach at 970-945-5282 for information.

Roaring Fork Leadership Class of 2018 seeking civic project ideas

The Roaring Fork Leadership Class of 2018 is seeking ideas for community change initiative projects. Each year, the Roaring Fork Leadership Class is required to develop a practical, hands-on activity to practice the art of leadership. To that end, good projects are ones where the team's ability to lead individually and collectively is tested in areas such as strategic thinking, stakeholder engagement, change management and project planning. The Class of 2018 is 38 strong, and six projects will be selected.

The projects most likely to be selected will: have a direct and positive change impact on the community; be consistent with RFL's mission; have a narrow and specific scope; involve available data or information that can result in a high-quality solution; and include a sense of urgency and energy to resolve the issue now.

Sources of projects include: a community organization that needs an RFL team to do detailed planning or help with implementation of an action plan to create change; a larger scale community project in need of an RFL team to help develop ideas and a plan for implementation of a change project component; or a gap that exists in our community that could be closed by the interests and the competencies of an RFL team and create change?

If you have a project that you would like to propose for a class project, the project idea form is available at https://www.rfleadership.org/civic-project-criteria/. Civic project ideas are due at 5 p.m. Sept. 27. For more information, contact Roaring Fork Center for Community Leadership Executive Director Andrea Palm-Porter at 970-922-6035 or andrea@rfleadership.org.

Let's Talk Life

Let's Talk Life will be an engaging, interactive discussion and presentation by HomeCare & Hospice of the Valley about how we want to live until we die. At 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 27, at the Glenwood Springs Branch Library participants can hear stories, tell stories, and get tools and resources for bringing family together to talk about future medical care. All forms, including a Medical Power of Attorney, are provided for free. Let's Talk Life is a program funded by a grant from the Colorado Health Foundation to promote the importance of Advance Care Planning by providing free education, resources, coaching and tools. For more information about this free event call the library at 970-945-5958.