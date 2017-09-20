Community Briefs

Parachute LIFT-UP thank-you party

The Parachute LIFT-UP food bank gardens is hosting a donor and volunteer thank-you party from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23, at the Parachute LIFT-UP office at 201 E. First St. Hot dogs will be served along with healthy dishes made from some of the gardens' fresh produce. Children are welcome. Call 970-216-8682 for more info.

Meet the Author featuring Larry Rynearson

Learn about the legends of Glenwood Canyon with Larry Rynearson, celebrated local author of "Colorado's Historic Mountain Passes," at 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23, at the New Castle Branch Library. Rynearson will discuss some of the places and events that have shaped our canyon, as told in his second book "Legends of Glenwood Canyon: a History of Colorado's Premier River Canyon." Copies will be available for purchase and signing. The event is free and open to the public, with no purchase necessary to attend. For more information, call the library at 970-945-5958.