Community Briefs

Trail work days at Prince Creek

Roaring Fork Outdoor Volunteers is hosting two full work days on the Prince Creek Trail, from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays, Sept. 23 and Oct. 7. Volunteers have already made huge progress on getting trail users off Prince Creek Road, and now's the chance to complete the project before the season is over. Dinner will be provided. Sign up through rfov.org.

Roaring Fork Leadership Class of 2018 seeking civic project ideas

The Roaring Fork Leadership Class of 2018 is seeking ideas for community change initiative projects. Each year, the Roaring Fork Leadership Class is required to develop a practical, hands-on activity to practice the art of leadership. To that end, good projects are ones where the team's ability to lead individually and collectively is tested in areas such as strategic thinking, stakeholder engagement, change management and project planning. The Class of 2018 is 38 strong, and six projects will be selected.

The projects most likely to be selected will: have a direct and positive change impact on the community; be consistent with RFL's mission; have a narrow and specific scope; involve available data or information that can result in a high-quality solution; and include a sense of urgency and energy to resolve the issue now.

Sources of projects include: a community organization that needs an RFL team to do detailed planning or help with implementation of an action plan to create change; a larger scale community project in need of an RFL team to help develop ideas and a plan for implementation of a change project component; or a gap that exists in our community that could be closed by the interests and the competencies of an RFL team and create change?

Recommended Stories For You

If you have a project that you would like to propose for a class project, the project idea form is available at https://www.rfleadership.org/civic-project-criteria/. Civic project ideas are due at 5 p.m. Sept. 27. For more information, contact Roaring Fork Center for Community Leadership Executive Director Andrea Palm-Porter at 970-922-6035 or andrea@rfleadership.org.

Open house at S.A.W.

S.A.W. artists invite you to join them from 5-9 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 28, for an evening of art-making demonstrations, handmade items for sale, live music and a film screening at Studio for Arts and Works (S.A.W.), 525 Buggy Circle in Carbondale. Light refreshments will be served, and this event is free and open to all. For more information visit the SAW website at sawcarbondale.com, or find Studio for Arts and Works on Facebook.