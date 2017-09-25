Community Briefs

New Castle Stairway to Heaven trail project

Roaring Fork Outdoor Volunteers is hosting a work day from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 30, in New Castle. During this project in the pinyon/juniper and sage forests on the hills east of town, participants will work to improve two user-created trails north of the popular Colorow Trail. Dinner will be provided. Sign up through rfov.org.

Let's Talk Life

Let's Talk Life will be an engaging, interactive discussion and presentation by HomeCare & Hospice of the Valley about how we want to live until we die. At 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 27, at the Glenwood Springs Branch Library participants can hear stories, tell stories, and get tools and resources for bringing family together to talk about future medical care. All forms, including a Medical Power of Attorney, are provided for free. For more information about this free event call the library at 970-945-5958.

Open house at S.A.W.

S.A.W. artists host an evening of art-making demonstrations, handmade items for sale, live music and a film screening from 5-9 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 28, at Studio for Arts and Works (S.A.W.), 525 Buggy Circle in Carbondale. Light refreshments will be served, and this event is free and open to all. For more information visit the SAW website at sawcarbondale.com, or find Studio for Arts and Works on Facebook.