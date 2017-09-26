Community Briefs

Build trail in New Castle

Celebrate National Public Lands Day, which is Saturday, by joining Roaring Fork Outdoor Volunteers to build a new trail. The organization seeks volunteers to build a trail that will start below Colorow Trail and extend into the New Castle trails system.

Volunteers will meet Saturday at 8:30 a.m. at Alder Park, 850 Alder Ave. The morning will begin with instructions, crew assignments and a light breakfast. Dinner and drinks will also be provided. With every RFOV projects you attend, you'll receive an entry to win a Cima Cycles TR-5 mountain bike from Ute City Cycles and RFMBA.

To sign up or for more information, visit rfov.org, email rfov@sopris.net or call 970-927-8241.